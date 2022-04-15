Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2022

Apr 15, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We spotted another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down on April 13th and 14th. Google Ads added a new way for advertisers to create custom columns. Google said audience signals jumpstart Performance Max campaigns but also continue to inform the campaign. Google said expanding your site's navigation won't impact your Google Discover traffic. Google is testing speaker/listen to icons for people also ask. Wishing you all a Happy Easter, Happy Passover and successful tax day.

