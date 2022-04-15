Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We spotted another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down on April 13th and 14th. Google Ads added a new way for advertisers to create custom columns. Google said audience signals jumpstart Performance Max campaigns but also continue to inform the campaign. Google said expanding your site's navigation won't impact your Google Discover traffic. Google is testing speaker/listen to icons for people also ask. Wishing you all a Happy Easter, Happy Passover and successful tax day.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update April 13th & 14th (Unconfirmed)
There seems to have been another Google search ranking algorithm update, which is unconfirmed by Google right now, that started Wednesday, April 13th and trailed into Thursday, April 14th. I am seeing both chatter within the SEO forums and some of the tools are showing the volatility as well.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews Update Fully Live, Google Highly Cited Label & Trusted Store Badge, Google Ads Manager Dashboard & More Search News
We seem to have another confirmed update starting on April 13th, right after the product reviews update finished. Google has finished rolling out the March 2022 product reviews update. Alan Kent from Google said writing in your product reviews content that you tested the product is not enough to show Google the content...
- Google: Discover Traffic Not Impacted By Expanding Your Navigation Menu
Google's John Mueller was asked if going from 5 to 10 links in your site's main navigation menu to about 150 links in that navigation menu would result or possibly impact your Google Discover traffic. John unequivocally said no, any Google Discover traffic drop would be unrelated to your site navigation change there.
- New Way To Create Custom Columns In Google Ads
Google announced a new way to create custom columns in Google Ads. Google said it is "adding new metrics and features that make it easier to view your data."
- Google: Audience Signals Help Jumpstart Performance Max Campaigns But Continue To Inform
The other day, Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin said that audience signals are used to only "jumpstart" your Performance Max campaigns. It turns out that Google Ads may continue to use these signals to inform Google's systems over the campaign lifecycle.
- Google Tests People Also Ask Play (Listen To) Speaker Icons
Google seems to be testing a new search feature for the people also ask section where you can listen to Google read you the results of those snippets. There is a play speaker icon near each one.
- Google Logo Custom Shrubbery Landscape Design
I am not sure if this photo is new but supposedly it is from Gurugram, India - the Google office there. There is a rooftop shrubbery landscape design made up of the Google logo. Looks pretty cool and
