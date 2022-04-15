New Way To Create Custom Columns In Google Ads

Google announced a new way to create custom columns in Google Ads. Google said it is "adding new metrics and features that make it easier to view your data."

Here is what you can now do with custom columns in Google Ads:

Include spreadsheet functions.

Calculate and compare metrics across date ranges.

Reference other custom columns in a formula.

Add more non-metric columns in your formula, including columns like Campaign name, Budget, and more.

Utilize new column formats like “Text”, “True/False”, and “Date”.

Apply multiple filters to one formula.

Filter by custom variables for conversions.

Also soon, Google said that any columns you create will also be available in custom reporting tools like the Report Editor and dashboards in Google Ads.

