Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2023

While I was offline, Google released the April 2023 reviews update that goes beyond just product reviews. Google also said it will remove video thumbnail images from some search result snippets. Google said most links designed to manipulate Google Search are ignored. Google's Android app is testing additional search buttons. Google Ads banned some ads for concentrated sodium nitrite. Google Translate is testing the camera button in search. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
- Google April 2023 Reviews Update Rolls Out, Expands To Cover Reviews About Products, Services, and Things
On the heels of the March Broad Core Update rolling out, Google is now rolling out the April 2023 Reviews Update. And you're reading that correctly. 'Product' has been removed now that the system covers 'reviews about products, services, and things'.
- Google Removes Video Thumbnails In Search Results When Video Is Not Main Content
Google announced it will remove the video thumbnail image from the search results snippet when that video is not the main content of the page. Google said this change will impact search appearance reported metrics for videos in the performance report in Google Search Console.
- Google: Most Links SEOs Make To Gain Rankings & Manipulate Search Are Ignored
Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to links SEO make to manipulate search rankings and gain ranking position in Google, those links are mostly ignored by Google Search. This is a line Googlers have been saying since Penguin 4.0 came out and continue to say.
- Google Android App Tests Additional Search Buttons
Google is testing a version of the Android app that include additional search buttons, many of which the iOS app has had since last year. These buttons include solve homework, identify a song, shop for products, translate text and more.
- Google Translate In Mobile Search Adds Camera
If you do some translation-based queries in Google mobile search, you will not just see a Google logo icon but also Google testing a camera icon, to search by camera.
- Google To Ban Ads For Concentrated Sodium Nitrite Of Over 10%
Google said starting on May 23, 2023, Google will disallow and prohibit ads that sell products with a concentration of more than 10% sodium nitrite. I am sure this may impact less than 1% of you, but I wanted to ask MidJourney to make an image of Google salt.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Reviews Update, Google Core Update’s Local Search Impact, Webspam Report, Generative AI Coming To Google Search, Bard Updates & Bing Chat Plugins
This week in search, we covered the new April 2023 reviews update that goes beyond just product reviews. We also covered the possible impact the Google March 2023 broad core update had on local search. Google's John Mueller said they don't...
- Old 2009 Bing Decision Engine Poster
Michael Schechter, the Vice President, Growth and Distribution at Microsoft and Bing, posted this photo on Twitter. It is of an old poster from the early days of Bing, when they went with the tagline,
- Fun fact: DeepSpeed is also a part of our team. And if you like training models, you might want to know we just released DeepSpeed-Chat: RLHF support out of the box., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Google loves us but we have disappeared from SERPs., WebmasterWorld
- If you're changing URLs, then a redirect is the right approach. I'd try it out with an irrelevant URL on your site, to make sure that you know how to set it, John Mueller on Twitter
- Unfortunately, given how much hype there is around AI, and how my comments get taken out of context for months and months, I have the option of either writing a nove, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you want a specific canonical, you need to be super-consistent about it. Just adding a rel=canonical to a random page is unlikely to change things., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Marketing Live registration opens
- Google: Video must be main content to appear as thumbnail
- Microsoft’s integration with Roku reveals increased engagement across CTV and search
- A Google Ads script that uses GPT to write RSAs
- 7 proven methods to explain the value of SEO
- U.S. search ad revenue hit a record $84.4 billion in 2022
- Google releases April 2023 reviews update
- LinkedIn SEO guide: Optimizing your profile for more connections, better leads
- 5 Python scripts for automating SEO tasks
- How to glean insights from impression share to boost PPC performance
- Connected TV’s results transcend the TV screen
- Microsoft Ads introduces PLA Extensions
- Google Ads API is removing ad group and keyword forecasts
