Daily Search Forum Recap: April 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

While I was offline, Google released the April 2023 reviews update that goes beyond just product reviews. Google also said it will remove video thumbnail images from some search result snippets. Google said most links designed to manipulate Google Search are ignored. Google's Android app is testing additional search buttons. Google Ads banned some ads for concentrated sodium nitrite. Google Translate is testing the camera button in search. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.