Google Android App Tests Additional Search Buttons

Apr 14, 2023
Google is testing a version of the Android app that include additional search buttons, many of which the iOS app has had since last year. These buttons include solve homework, identify a song, shop for products, translate text and more.

This was spotted by Glenn Gabe and he posted some screenshots on Twitter, I made those screenshots into an animated GIF:

Glenn said, "Heads-up, I was in a test this past weekend where I saw the new shortcuts in the Google app for *Android*. This rolled out for iOS in September. That includes Solve homework, Identify a song, Shop for products, Translate text, etc. I don't have those options today. Stay tuned."

So maybe a new update will come out soon with these search features?

