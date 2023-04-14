Google To Ban Ads For Concentrated Sodium Nitrite Of Over 10%

Google said starting on May 23, 2023, Google will disallow and prohibit ads that sell products with a concentration of more than 10% sodium nitrite. I am sure this may impact less than 1% of you, but I wanted to ask MidJourney to make an image of Google salt.

This impacts both Google Ads and Google Merchant Center, including free product listings in Google Merchant Center and Google Shopping.

The Google Ads policy was posted over here and it reads:

Google will update its Dangerous products or services policy to prohibit the advertising of products with a concentration of more than 10% sodium nitrite beginning May 23, 2023.

The Google Merchant policy was posted over here and it reads:

Google will update its dangerous products policy to prohibit the advertising of products with a concentration of more than 10% sodium nitrite beginning May 23, 2023. This policy applies to Shopping ads and free listings.

Forum discussion at Twitter.