Google Translate In Mobile Search Adds Camera

If you do some translation-based queries in Google mobile search, you will not just see a Google logo icon but also Google testing a camera icon, to search by camera.

This was spotted the other day by Khushal Bherwani and posted on Twitter, and I can replicate this. Here is a screenshot you can click on to enlarge:

This will bring up the camera and let you take a photo of words or signs that you would like Google to translate for you.

Here is Khushal's tweets:

🆕 Google added camera (lense) button in translate at mobile serp.



↗️ When click on camera g - lense window open. pic.twitter.com/OhrMGiIT0p — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 23, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.