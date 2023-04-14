Google Translate In Mobile Search Adds Camera

Apr 14, 2023
Google Algorithm Woman Glass

If you do some translation-based queries in Google mobile search, you will not just see a Google logo icon but also Google testing a camera icon, to search by camera.

This was spotted the other day by Khushal Bherwani and posted on Twitter, and I can replicate this. Here is a screenshot you can click on to enlarge:

This will bring up the camera and let you take a photo of words or signs that you would like Google to translate for you.

Here is Khushal's tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

