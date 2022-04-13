Daily Search Forum Recap: April 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is rolling out the top stories label for "highly cited" articles. Google updated its webmaster guidelines overview page to say automatically generated content is against its guidelines when it is intended to manipulate the search results. Google said not all product comparison pieces of content is considered product review update worthy. Google Search Console will show redirected links in the links report, at least a sampling of them. Google is showing a weird snippet for images - it seems out of place, maybe it is a bug.

