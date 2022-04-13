Daily Search Forum Recap: April 13, 2022

Apr 13, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is rolling out the top stories label for "highly cited" articles. Google updated its webmaster guidelines overview page to say automatically generated content is against its guidelines when it is intended to manipulate the search results. Google said not all product comparison pieces of content is considered product review update worthy. Google Search Console will show redirected links in the links report, at least a sampling of them. Google is showing a weird snippet for images - it seems out of place, maybe it is a bug.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Now Says Automatically Generated Content Against Guidelines When Intended To Manipulate Search Rankings
 
blog comments powered by Disqus