Daily Search Forum Recap: April 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is rolling out the top stories label for "highly cited" articles. Google updated its webmaster guidelines overview page to say automatically generated content is against its guidelines when it is intended to manipulate the search results. Google said not all product comparison pieces of content is considered product review update worthy. Google Search Console will show redirected links in the links report, at least a sampling of them. Google is showing a weird snippet for images - it seems out of place, maybe it is a bug.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Highly Cited Label In Google Search Tops Stories Now Live
Google announced a new label for top stories named "highly cited" about two weeks ago. The highly cited label is now showing up for select news stories in the mobile search results.
- Google Now Says Automatically Generated Content Against Guidelines When Intended To Manipulate Search Rankings
Google has updated the webmaster guidelines document to add that automatically generated content is against the guidelines only when it is "intended to manipulate search rankings." This was added to the main webmaster guidelines here the other day and has been added to the specific document a few months ago.
- Not All Product Comparisons Trigger The Google Product Reviews Algorithm
Alan Kent from Google was asked if if product comparison posts like comparing one product against another "count as reviews in the eyes of Google and, more importantly, the Product Reviews Updates?" Alan sent not necessarily.
- Google Search Console Will Show Links From A Redirected Domain To New Domain
Google's John Mueller was asked if Google Search Console will show links from a redirected domain to the new domain in the links report in Search Console. The answer is yes, if the links are being redirected and you did a site move from domain A to domain B, the links pointing to domain A will show up as pointing to domain B.
- Google Search Showing Image Results In Weird Snippet Location
Here is a weird Google search interface test that is the more visual design but seems possibly broken. Google is showing a set of images in a snippet that has no URLs listed, is unrelated to the snippet above it or below it. It just shows images related to the queries.
- Google Archery Team Building
Here is a photo from a Googler who is on the TensorFlow team and he and his team went on a team building event - they did archery 🏹. This was shared on Instagram, I hope they were on target 🎯.
