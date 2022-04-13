Google Search Showing Image Results In Weird Snippet Location

Here is a weird Google search interface test that is the more visual design but seems possibly broken. Google is showing a set of images in a snippet that has no URLs listed, is unrelated to the snippet above it or below it. It just shows images related to the queries.

I am not sure if this is related to the new visual design Google is rolling out on mobile or a bug.

Here are screenshots from Saad AK on Twitter:

Here is a video cast he took and posted:

Google > Mobile



Another example of Visual Design in SERPs. This time it's without any title, Site-name and favicon.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/LQPkJGLRzW — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 12, 2022

I cannot replicate - can you?

