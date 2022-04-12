Bing Insights Sub-Snippets In Search Results

Apr 12, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Last year, Microsoft Bing launched Page Insights where snippets would have a lightbulb next to them that when clicked on would show you third-party information from other sources not in that specific snippet's page. Well, now Bing is testing placing a sub-snippet below the main snippet for the page insights feature.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted about it on Twitter and I am able to replicate it, you can see from the screenshot below (feel free to click to enlarge) that there is a snippet for CNBC.com and then below that there is a sub-snippet without a URL, with a lightbulb.

click for full size

Clicking anywhere on that sub-snippet will expand the page insights feature from last year:

click for full size

I am not sure I like this or not, I mean, it depends if I am CNBC or not. :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus