Bing Insights Sub-Snippets In Search Results

Last year, Microsoft Bing launched Page Insights where snippets would have a lightbulb next to them that when clicked on would show you third-party information from other sources not in that specific snippet's page. Well, now Bing is testing placing a sub-snippet below the main snippet for the page insights feature.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted about it on Twitter and I am able to replicate it, you can see from the screenshot below (feel free to click to enlarge) that there is a snippet for CNBC.com and then below that there is a sub-snippet without a URL, with a lightbulb.

Clicking anywhere on that sub-snippet will expand the page insights feature from last year:

I am not sure I like this or not, I mean, it depends if I am CNBC or not. :)

