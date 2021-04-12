Daily Search Forum Recap: April 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Product Reviews Update Was Really Big For Affiliates & Review Sites
Last Thursday, Google began rolling out the new Google Products Reviews Update - I covered everything Google has said about it over in that story but now, it is time to cover the impact. It has been a few days since it started rolling out and those hit by this update are showing that this update can be as big as a core update if impacted.
- Vlog #115: Fay Friedman On Duplicate Content, Featured Snippets & People Also Ask
In part one, Fay Friedman and I spoke about E-Commerce SEO vs Other SEO & Common SEO Audit Issues in part two we spoke more about duplicate content...
- Google: After Rendering; Focus On If Your Site Adds Value Over Others
Gary Illyes from Google said when it comes to ranking in Google, it is often not about your core web vital scores, if you are using AMP, nor your database size. After you know that Google can access and render your pages, the next step is making sure your content adds value over the competition.
- Google Has Changed Cumulative Layout Shift Metric
Google has made changes to how it calculates the CLS, cumulative layout shift, metric within core web vitals. Specifically maximum session window with 1 second gap, capped at 5 seconds. This was done to make it "more fair for long running pages and single page apps," Malte Ubl from Google said.
- Microsoft Bing Can Crawl Parameterized URLs Occasionally
Frederic Dubut from Microsoft said Bing "may still crawl parameterized URLs occasionally." He said that the "most common parameters are taken into account in indexing" but it still may crawl the other parameterized URLs here and there.
- Google Search Console Office In Tel Aviv Partially Opens Back Up
Daniel Waisberg from Google went to his office for the first time in a year or so. He works with the Search Console team that is based in the Google Tel Aviv office. He shared this photo on Twitter
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Here's my simple take on this: you can either test it and see an effect, or if there's no visible effect, then there's no noticable effect. That people are still speculating on this suggests to me t, John Mueller on Twitter
- I didn't see any simple approach when I tried it for 5 minutes - maybe there's a trick, maybe you can't? Perhaps @danielwaisberg can check with the folks working on it :), John Mueller on Twitter
- Importance of Meta Description in 2021, WebmasterWorld
- Search doesn't care either way. Filter, block, ignore - whatever makes your life easier otherwise., John Mueller on Twitter
- Yes folks, the Internet existed 22 years ago. Here's some videos from the Google offices back then. https://t.co/7fPmbBagR6, John Mueller on Twitter
- I've seen this kind of setup a few times for proxies -- usually they're not meant, John Mueller on Twitter
- Clean url's breaking custom 404 page, WebmasterWorld
- Yeah, technically. That said, we're pretty good at picking these up too., John Mueller on Twitter
- You're probably guessing right: if there's just one country / language version then the hreflang meta tag has no effect. If won't harm anything either though., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
