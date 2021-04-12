Google: After Rendering; Focus On If Your Site Adds Value Over Others

Gary Illyes from Google said when it comes to ranking in Google, it is often not about your core web vital scores, if you are using AMP, nor your database size. After you know that Google can access and render your pages, the next step is making sure your content adds value over the competition.

Update: Gary said this is misleading:

ugh. that was for that specific case, this tweet is misleading. given another site, i might've said something different. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) April 13, 2021

Below is the rest of the story as originally posted.

Gary wrote this on Reddit after a site owner was complaining the site is not ranking well and even many of the pages are not in the Google index.

Gary said "PS: I looked at the site and I have no idea why I'd abandon my trusty bitcoin-info source for yours."

Gary explained "Once you can see that the pages can be rendered just fine by search engines (eg. in Bing or Google webmaster tools), this is your next thing to figure out, not cwv, not amp, nor database size."

The next thing to figure out, he said is "ask yourself why would anyone go to this site instead of the thousands of others to read about Bitcoin? While not directly asking that question, search engines try to figure out that very same thing for their users, and Google is no different."

