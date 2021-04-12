Microsoft Bing Can Crawl Parameterized URLs Occasionally

Apr 12, 2021
Frederic Dubut from Microsoft said Bing "may still crawl parameterized URLs occasionally." He said that the "most common parameters are taken into account in indexing" but it still may crawl the other parameterized URLs here and there.

Frederic said this Twitter where he was asked why is Bing indexing URL tracking parameters for some sites.

Here is the conversation on Twitter:

I don't think this is particularly new.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

