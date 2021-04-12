Google Search Console Office In Tel Aviv Partially Opens Back Up

Daniel Waisberg from Google went to his office for the first time in a year or so. He works with the Search Console team that is based in the Google Tel Aviv office. He shared this photo on Twitter and said "So happy to be (partially) back to the office! I missed the Googlebots, GA droids, Chrome dinos... and some friends too."

Israel is a bit ahead of schedule when it comes to vaccinations and it seems they are able to start to return to normal there before most other countries.

Yes, people are coming back - it's not full house yet, but at least it's not ghost town anymore! — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) April 9, 2021

