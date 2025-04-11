Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has officially made AI Overviews text link back to more Google Search results, no, I am not joking. Microsoft Bing is testing the same thing with their AI responses in search. Google Ads is testing an overlay more button for product results. Google is dropping reviews from school Business Profiles, Google expanded availability for structured data carousel beta. Google shared how it processes your search feedback. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. I go offline through Monday night for Passover, have a nice holiday!

