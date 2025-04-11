Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has officially made AI Overviews text link back to more Google Search results, no, I am not joking. Microsoft Bing is testing the same thing with their AI responses in search. Google Ads is testing an overlay more button for product results. Google is dropping reviews from school Business Profiles, Google expanded availability for structured data carousel beta. Google shared how it processes your search feedback. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. I go offline through Monday night for Passover, have a nice holiday!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Official: Google AI Overviews Link To More Search Results
    A month ago, we reported that Google was testing linking words in the AI Overviews back to its own search results. We felt this set a horrible message but hey, Google did not, instead, Google made it an official feature of AI Overviews because it helps "people more easily explore topics and discover relevant websites," the company told me.
  • Bing Answer Snippets Also Linking To More Search Results
    Recently, I've been complaining that Google is linking many of its search features back to more search results, this is also includes the AI Overviews. Well, Bing Search is also doing this for some of their AI-based answer snippets.
  • Google Ads More Button Overlays More Products In Hover
    Google is testing a new ad format that overlays more product ads when you click on a "more" button. This is different from expanding a product carousel, in that this overlays on top of the current search results interface.
  • Google To Drop Reviews On School Business Profiles
    Google will stop showing reviews and ratings on school listings in Google Search and Google Maps. Google Business Profiles said, "Starting April 30, 2025, your school's associated Business Profile will no longer allow reviews and ratings."
  • Google Expands Availability For Structured Data Carousels (beta)
    Google has expanded where the Structured data carousels (beta) search feature works and for what types of queries. When it first launched, about a year ago, it was available for flights queries in Germany, France, Czechia, and the UK. Now it is available for queries related to ground transportation, hotels, vacation rentals, local business, and things to do (for example, events, tours, and activities) in all European Economic Area (EEA) countries.
  • How Google Search Uses Your Feedback Submission
    Google Search representatives often tell us to use the feedback link when we see something that is off or needs improvement with Google Search. Well, what happens when you use that feedback link?
  • Microsoft Advertising Accelerate Punta Cana Party
    Microsoft held the Advertising Accelerate event in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. It looked like a cool event, if your type of thing is parties. Here is one of many photos that Kya Sainsbury-Carter posted on LinkedIn.
  • Google Ranking Movement, Discover On Desktop, Linking To Self, Google Ads, Maps Bing & Apple News
    This week, we covered yet again some more Google search ranking volatility. Google Discover will be coming to the desktop version of Google's homepage. Google Search Analytics API now shows hourly data for the past ten...

