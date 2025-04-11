Google is testing a new ad format that overlays more product ads when you click on a "more" button. This is different from expanding a product carousel, in that this overlays on top of the current search results interface.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot on X:

Spotted first by Khushal:

🆕 Google ads with More button for to see more ads extension poppup. pic.twitter.com/WWP15rw2jr — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 8, 2025

Sachin wrote, "Google sponsored ads with a 'More' button that, when clicked, shows two additional products from the same website."

I am not sure I am a fan of this Google Ads format - are you?

Forum discussion at X.