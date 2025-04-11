Recently, I've been complaining that Google is linking many of its search features back to more search results, this is also includes the AI Overviews - in fact, Google just made it official saying it helps searchers. Well, Bing Search is also doing this for some of their AI-based answer snippets.

Khushal Bherwani spotted Microsoft doing this in its Bing Search snippets for the carousel Wiki like snippets. He posted a video of it in action on X - here is a portion of that video as a GIF:

People ask why does Google and Bing do this? Well, in my opinion, this is not just to increase and inflate search volume metrics but also because with AI Overviews, Google is having a heck of a hard time monetizing them. So if they can lead searchers to queries that do not have AI Overviews and have a ton of ads, that is one solution...

Forum discussion at X.