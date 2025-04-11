Google Search representatives often tell us to use the feedback link when we see something that is off or needs improvement with Google Search. Well, what happens when you use that feedback link?

Some might expect the results to change quickly after you submit feedback, but the truth is, that is rare. You shouldn't expect any changes to the results for months, if not years, based on your feedback. I mean, some feedback has to be acted on quickly but the majority of the feedback goes to Google's research team to figure out how to improve the overall search algorithms and that can take months to years.

John Mueller of Google on Reddit what happens when feedback is submitted. He wrote:

The bulk of the generic search feedback is usually grouped together, categorized, and used together to find things to improve in the search / ranking algorithms overall.

While a researcher might look at your specific report to better understand the issue, they're not going to use it to fix or improve just that one search result, but rather - if it makes sense to do - find ways to improve search overall, which can include the specific issue you flagged.

So, definitely file feedback if there's something you'd like to see differently, it's always useful.

But, don't expect that the search results will change tomorrow because of it.

Feedback specific to individual features is handled a bit differently (depending on the feature & issue), and sometimes you'll see results faster.

Here is how to submit feedback on desktop:

Forum discussion at Reddit.