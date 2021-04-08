Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google My Business: Phone Numbers Not Allowed In Google Posts

Google has posted a new content policy within its Google Posts help documents that specifically disallows businesses to add phone numbers in the content of their Google Posts. Google Posts show up on your local knowledge panel in Google Search and you can share messages with customers that way.

Google is now able to show in the "people also search for" query refinement feature local business listings and map results. Valentin Pletzer noticed this and posted a screenshot on Twitter which you can see here.

The other day Google posted a blog post named the latest local shopping trends; local is now digital. In this blog post, Google shared a lot of trends the company tracked with local searches in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Google posted a list of changes or updates rolling out now and in the upcoming months for the Merchant Center product data specifications. Google said "this year's updates focus on improving the quality of product information across free listings and Shopping ads."

A site owner on Reddit asked if there is a way to remove his site from Google Search in a specific country, specifically Indonesia. John Mueller of Google said there really is not way of doing that, he said "you can't reduce your rankings in one country in Google."

Ahref, the popular SEO link tool, posted on Twitter that it will be giving some folks some of their Swag. They wrote "Who wants this pretty box with some Ahrefs’ swag and goodies?"

Google Clarifies Phone Numbers Are Not Allowed in Google My Business Posts, Local University

Master Bid Strategies: Google Search Ads 360, PPC Hero

