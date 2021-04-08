Just Some Ahrefs Swag

Ahref, the popular SEO link tool, posted on Twitter that it will be giving some folks some of their Swag. They wrote "Who wants this pretty box with some Ahrefs’ swag and goodies?"

What do you need to do? Ahrefs said "Just tell us which Ahrefs’ feature is your favourite. We’ll select 10 people at random and send them these swag boxes."

Who doesn't like Swag?

Just to be clear, Ahrefs did not ask me or pay me to post this, I just like posting about swag and office photos are still hard to come by.

