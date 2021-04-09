Here is a photo from a few years ago of a Noogler who graduated and is holding a "Noogler" graduation cap. A Noogler is a Googler in their first year at working at Google. Normally Google gives them special propeller hats and he got one but I think he made this graduation cap himself.

He shared this on Instagram and said "From Moody graduation to Noogler graduation...break me off a piece of that Google Stock! (Swipe to see then vs. now)"

