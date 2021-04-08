Google People Also Search For With Local Businesses Maps

Apr 8, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is now able to show in the "people also search for" query refinement feature local business listings and map results. Valentin Pletzer noticed this and posted a screenshot (click to enlarge) on Twitter which you can see here.

click for full size

Valentin said ""People also search for" suggesting maps locations." Then Dominik Schwarz responded that he also spotted local results in the people also ask within the autocomplete - which we kind of have seen already.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Local Search Trends With COVID-19
 
blog comments powered by Disqus