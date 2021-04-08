Google People Also Search For With Local Businesses Maps

Google is now able to show in the "people also search for" query refinement feature local business listings and map results. Valentin Pletzer noticed this and posted a screenshot (click to enlarge) on Twitter which you can see here.

Valentin said ""People also search for" suggesting maps locations." Then Dominik Schwarz responded that he also spotted local results in the people also ask within the autocomplete - which we kind of have seen already.

„People also search for“ with locations is now showing up in the search field as well. #seo pic.twitter.com/LR9YxmyWno — Dominik Schwarz (@dominik_schwarz) April 7, 2021

