Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We got a lot of local SEO topics for you today starting with Google adding support for a new recycling attribute for some local businesses. Google updated the help documents to include how adding in-store products can improve your local visibility. Google Business Profiles review tool now works for over 10 accounts. Google My Business app is going away, Google sent out an email notice. Google News is showing a section named "see similar headlines." How is that for your local search fix?
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Recycling Attribute For Google Business Profiles
Google on April 1st announced the launch of a new business attribute for select business categories. The new attribute is for recycling that lets local storefronts and shops clearly demonstrate their recycling services.
- Google Help Doc Adds In-Store Products Helps With Local Visibility
Google has added a section to the how to improve your local ranking on Google that talks about adding in-store products. Google also added to the edit your business profile a section on these products as well. Google clearly wants you to add products to your local listing, if that is applicable to your business.
- Google My Business App Going Away
Google warned us that the Google My Business app will go away at some point when it relaunched as Google Business Profiles. Now Google is emailing users of the app notifying them that "the Google My Business app is being replaced."
- Google Business Profile Review Tool Now Works For Larger Accounts
According to Ben Fisher, Google has opened up the Google Business Profiles maps reviews tool to those who manage over 10 accounts. Previously, the tool only worked for those who managed a limited number of accounts.
- Google News "See Similar Headlines From" Section Promotes Publications
Google News has a new (I think new) section for some news queries that says "see similar headlines from." This section is often at the bottom of the news results and it shows a carousel of news publications with their logo and name for you to scroll through and click on to get more news on that specific topic from that specific publication.
- Doogler Swing
Here is a photo of that cute dog now at the Google Dublin office on a swing. Yes, it is a Doogler on a swing. Below there is also a video of the dog swinging on Instagram.
