Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2021

Apr 5, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • April 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    It was yet another busy month in terms of Google algorithm updates, all of which are unconfirmed. But we had six, maybe seven, unconfirmed updates in March. This is all while we wait for the next Google core update. The good news, featured snippets returned to normal levels in the Google search results.
  • Google Begins Testing FLoC In Chrome
    Google announced it has begun testing FLoC, Federated Learning of Cohorts, in Chrome. Specifically the FLoC origin trial in Chrome 89 will work on websites that don't opt out of it.
  • Fake COVID Vaccine Ads Hit Google
    Despite all of Google's efforts to remove and prevent vaccine misinformation, some do slip through the cracks. Here is one example that was spotted by a former Googler who is now the California Chief Technology Innovation Officer at the California Department of Technology, Rick Klau.
  • Third-Party Bot Traffic Does Not Directly Impact Your Google Rankings
    A webmaster asked on Twitter if having "a lot of bot traffic coming in" and if that bot traffic is "tagged under organic traffic, will this have an adverse any effect or does google ignore this." The answer is no, John Mueller of Google said "That has no effect on Google Search."
  • Vlog #114: Fay Friedman On E-Commerce SEO vs Other SEO & Common SEO Audit Issues
    I met up with the Director of SEO and Marketing of AJH Co, Fay Friedman, in a nice park in New Jersey named Branch Brook Park. Fay has been doing SEO now for over 10 years for a multitude of companies but did a ton of e-commerce SEO in the first part...
  • Shark In The Google Search Console Report
    Normally this feature showcases images at Google and other search companies or swag and stuff like that. But when I saw this Search Console report, I had to share it as a funny image here. It is in t
  • Google Search Has Themes For Easter and Passover
    If you go to Google on desktop or mobile and search for [easter] and/or [passover] you will get a special theme in the search results. This is similar to the themes Google has for the holidays when you search for [christmas], [hanukkah] or [kwanzaa].

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Previous story: Vlog #114: Fay Friedman On E-Commerce SEO vs Other SEO & Common SEO Audit Issues
 
blog comments powered by Disqus