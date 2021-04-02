Google Search Has Themes For Easter and Passover

If you go to Google on desktop or mobile and search for [easter] and/or [passover] you will get a special theme in the search results. This is similar to the themes Google has for the holidays when you search for [christmas], [hanukkah] or [kwanzaa].

Here is the Google Search Easter theme - note it is animated so you can try it on Google to see the butterfly move around:

Here is the Google Search Passover theme - again, animated, they take a bite out of the maztah:

I will be offline tonight through Sunday night for the last days of Passover.

All those celebrating Easter or Passover, have a safe and enjoyable holiday!

