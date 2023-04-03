Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am seeing signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update, it might be too early to know for sure. Bing Chat is now showing images and videos, got better at local results and so much more, plus more is coming. Meanwhile, Google said Bard got a lot better by using PaLM late last week. Microsoft said more content indexing controls are coming from Bing for Search versus Chat. Bing Chat gets hit and hurt by scrapers as well. Google Maps released its spam prevention data, showing it blocked 20% more fake reviews in the past year. And I posted the final vlog interview with Sam Michelson.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Reverse Video Search, SEOSLY

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.