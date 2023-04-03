Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2023

Apr 3, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am seeing signs of a Google search ranking algorithm update, it might be too early to know for sure. Bing Chat is now showing images and videos, got better at local results and so much more, plus more is coming. Meanwhile, Google said Bard got a lot better by using PaLM late last week. Microsoft said more content indexing controls are coming from Bing for Search versus Chat. Bing Chat gets hit and hurt by scrapers as well. Google Maps released its spam prevention data, showing it blocked 20% more fake reviews in the past year. And I posted the final vlog interview with Sam Michelson.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Seeing Early Signs Of A Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update
    I am starting to see early signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update touching down this morning, April 3rd. The automated tracking tools are not picking it up yet, but I am seeing some chatter from SEOs who are up already checking their traffic.
  • Google Bard Now Better At Math & Logic By Using PaLM, Google Says
    Jack Krawczyk from Google, who is the lead on Bard, said on Friday that Bard just rolled out improvements around math and logic. It did this by incorporating PaLM, Google's language model, into Bard.
  • Bing Chat Adds Images & Videos, Improves Local Results & More Changes
    Microsoft has been busy making improvements to Bing Chat. It not only increased chat limits, is exploring ad revenue sharing, and nicer math formats, but also added image and video responses, improved the local results, and more.
  • Microsoft Working On Content Controls For Bing Search vs Bing Chat
    The other day I reported on how some are upset that Bing Chat is surfacing content that is behind paywalls, raising suspicions that Bing Chat is not respecting the robots.txt directives. While that is probably not true, as I reported earlier, Fabrice Canel from Bing did hint that Bing will be adding more controls around crawling, indexing, and serving for Bing Search vs. Bing Chat.
  • Google Maps Blocked 20% More Fake Reviews In 2022
    Google released spam and fraud prevention stats for Google Maps and local search. In short, Google blocked 21% more reviews, 5% more photos, 40% more videos, and 5% more fake business profiles in 2022 than they did in 2021.
  • Bing Chat Gets Hit By Robot Scrapers Too
    Since there have been webpages on the internet, scrapers have been out there scraping content off those sites for one reason or another. Well, even Microsoft's Bing Chat has to deal with scrapers and yes, those scrapers can even cause sites hosted by Microsoft to slow down.
  • Vlog #217: Sam Michelson On Client Emotions With Online Reputation Management
    In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management...
  • Japanese Calligraphy Lessons At Google Tokyo
    Google may have hired someone to do Japanese calligraphy lessons at the Google office in Tokyo, Japan. I am not 100% sure, but the photo from Instagram says "Japanese lesson at the Google office" and

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Seeing Early Signs Of A Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus