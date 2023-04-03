Vlog #217: Sam Michelson On Client Emotions With Online Reputation Management

In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management. Then in part three, we go into pricing your services, and in part four, we talk about human resources. In part five, we talk about Google algorithm updates, and in part six, we talk more about search intent and features. This is the last part where we get into emotions around reputation management online.

There are certain situations that Sam Michelson won’t touch, specifically where the work they do might cause harm. So they do turn away a lot of business because they are either uncomfortable with the situation or it might cause harm.

This also plays into employee retention, where he doesn’t have his employees working on work that can end up hurting others. It would be hard to retain employees in a situation like that.

For more on Sam Michelson, visit Five Blocks and find him on LinkedIn.

