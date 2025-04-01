Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google seems to be ranking Reddit's AI-translated pages all too well, which may be against its spam policies. Google is testing a disclaimer on AI Overviews. Bing is testing new sitelinks hover shadows and related search design. Bing AI Answers can show tabs for images and videos. Finally, I posted the big Google Webmaster report for April 2025.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ranking Reddit AI Translated Pages Too Well

It appears that Google is letting Reddit's AI translated pages rank too well within its search results. This is in addition to Google letting Reddit get a lot of other search visibility, but AI translation, well, that should really not perform so well.

Google is testing adding a disclaimer or piece of text on the AI Overviews within the desktop and mobile search results that says "Check important info." I guess this is Google being a bit more cautious about some AI Overviews?

Microsoft is testing a new design and user experience for the Bing sitelinks and related searches. The sitelinks have this hover over shadow effect, while the related searches go from a rounded pill design to line separator design.

Microsoft is now placing quick buttons or tabs to quickly jump from the Bing Copilot Answer to Bing image or video search results. I am not sure why or when Bing decides to show this but they are, for some (not all) queries that respond with a Copilot Answer.

It's time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report - the April 2025 version. This month we had the Google March 2025 core update kick off and finish rolling out. Google launched AI Mode, AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0, we saw some weird AI search tests, expansion of AI Overviews and a whole slew of AI changes.

14 years ago, Google did another Gmail prank on April Fools known as Gmail Motion. I'll embed a video of that Gmail prank below. But here are photos from Jason Toff on Instagram of the behind the scenes recording of this prank. It is pretty cool to see this now.

