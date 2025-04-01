Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google seems to be ranking Reddit's AI-translated pages all too well, which may be against its spam policies. Google is testing a disclaimer on AI Overviews. Bing is testing new sitelinks hover shadows and related search design. Bing AI Answers can show tabs for images and videos. Finally, I posted the big Google Webmaster report for April 2025.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ranking Reddit AI Translated Pages Too Well
It appears that Google is letting Reddit's AI translated pages rank too well within its search results. This is in addition to Google letting Reddit get a lot of other search visibility, but AI translation, well, that should really not perform so well.
-
Google AI Overviews Tests Check Important Info Disclaimer
Google is testing adding a disclaimer or piece of text on the AI Overviews within the desktop and mobile search results that says "Check important info." I guess this is Google being a bit more cautious about some AI Overviews?
-
Bing Tests New Sitelinks Hover Shadow & Related Search Designs
Microsoft is testing a new design and user experience for the Bing sitelinks and related searches. The sitelinks have this hover over shadow effect, while the related searches go from a rounded pill design to line separator design.
-
Bing Copilot Answer Buttons To Image & Video Search
Microsoft is now placing quick buttons or tabs to quickly jump from the Bing Copilot Answer to Bing image or video search results. I am not sure why or when Bing decides to show this but they are, for some (not all) queries that respond with a Copilot Answer.
-
April 2025 Google Webmaster Report
It's time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report - the April 2025 version. This month we had the Google March 2025 core update kick off and finish rolling out. Google launched AI Mode, AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0, we saw some weird AI search tests, expansion of AI Overviews and a whole slew of AI changes.
-
Behind Scenes From Recording Of Gmail Motion April Fools Prank
14 years ago, Google did another Gmail prank on April Fools known as Gmail Motion. I'll embed a video of that Gmail prank below. But here are photos from Jason Toff on Instagram of the behind the scenes recording of this prank. It is pretty cool to see this now.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google’s new branded search layout is giving GBP for restaurants a lot to work with. (Available to view on the Google App on Mobile), Claudia Tomina on LinkedIn
- Now that the March 2025 Core update is complete, I dug into many sites. As @glenngabe & @rustybrick have been covering, here are some additional examples of various sites that are operated by a single parent company that appear, Vlad Rappoport on X
- the chatgpt launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments i'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days. we added one million users in the last hour., Sam Altman on X
- The Google March 2025 Core Update was indeed the AIO update!, Mark Traphagen on LinkedIn
- The Impr (co-viewed) column represents impressions *inclusive of co-viewers*. In this case, since you're not running video ads, the Impr (co-viewed) count is the same as the Impr. count - indicating, as expected, AdsLiaison on X
- This won't surprise anyone but looks like AI Mode links directly to Google Business Profile listing URLs for localized searches, not the website associated with the business, Lily Ray on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Advertising will start enforcing Consent Mode in May
- Google Ads policy update: More ads, new rules
- Reddit Ads rolls out new SMB tools to boost campaign performance
- The next wave of search: AI Mode, deep research and beyond
- Pagination and SEO: What you need to know in 2025
- Ad hijacking: Understanding the threat and learning from Adidas
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- (data not available) in Google Analytics 4, Analytics Mania
Industry & Business
- An Insider’s Guide to Event Sponsorships (From a Company That Spent $500K), Ahrefs
- France fines Apple over App Tracking Transparency, AppleInsider
- OpenAI closes $40 billion funding round, record for private tech deal, CNBC
- OpenAI funding could be cut by $10 billion if for-profit move lags, CNBC
- The Future of Google Search, The Motley Fool
- The newest recipients of Google.org’s AI Opportunity Fund, Google Blog
- Yahoo names Josh Line chief marketing officer, Ad Age
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Fix Marketing’s Failed Data-Driven Dream, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps redesigns directions overview on Android, 9to5Google
- Risks and Rewards in the Common Get-Ahead Local SEO Tactics, Local Visibility System
Mobile & Voice
- Gemini Live’s Astra camera is still rolling out, 9to5Google
- Here’s what the new Amazon Alexa+ can and can’t do, Washington Post
- iOS 18.4 gains more Apple Intelligence, Apple Vision Pro app, AppleInsider
- Some Alexa+ features reportedly won't arrive for months, TechCrunch
- visionOS 2.4 now available, bringing Apple Intelligence in tow, AppleInsider
SEO
- Being an in-house SEO for an Enterprise business company, Advanced Web Ranking
- Does Server Speed Affect SEO?, Nikki Pilkington
- Insights from Google Search Central Live NYC 2025: AI, Policies and Search, Mr Jonathan Jones
- Search Volume Tools for Marketers, Practical Ecommerce
- SEO for Financial Services: How to Build Trust and Rank Higher in 2025, Ahrefs
- Sudden Drop in Organic Traffic? Run a Traffic Loss Analysis, seoClarity
- The Humans Behind Google's Algorithm And What That Means For Your Website, Nikki Pilkington
- The March 2025 Google Update Is Over - What Now?, Nikki Pilkington
- The Smart Way to Expand in a Large City Without Hurting SEO, Sterling Sky
- What is Generative Engine Optimization?, SEO For Journalism
- What Small Businesses Can Learn From Enterprise SEO Strategies, Bruce Clay
- The Silent SEO Killer: Rebrand Migration, Sitebulb
- The Ultimate HCU Recovery Playbook: Proven Tactics to Reclaim Your Lost SEO Traffic, Metehan
PPC
- Brands fear OpenAI and Google’s push for their copyrighted content, Ad Age
- Google Ads API Introducing New Error Codes for Invalid Developer Tokens Starting April 28, 2025, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Ads to Standardize Brand Assets in Performance Max Campaigns, PPC News Feed
- Google Releases a New Guide for YouTube Shorts Ads, PPC News Feed
- Providing user consent signals on your Microsoft campaigns by May 5, 2025, Microsoft Advertising
- Introducing RetroEdit: Change Your Campaign Results…Retroactively!, Optmyzr
Search Features
Other Search
- Microsoft lifts Snapdragon exclusivity on some Copilot+ PC features, Windows Central
- OpenAI plans to release a new 'open' AI language model in the coming months, TechCrunch
- The Gemini API and the Internet of Things, Google Developers Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.