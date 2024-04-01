Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There are zero Google helpful content update recoveries still but there are core update recoveries - so far. Google said fixing a helpful content update site is not about just looking at how much better you made the site than it was previously. Google says over focusing on links is a waste of time. Google Ads is testing a new diagnostic view that caused some confusion. Google Business Profiles has a new photos uploader interface. ChatGPT browses the internet shows links more prominently now.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.