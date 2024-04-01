Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There are zero Google helpful content update recoveries still but there are core update recoveries - so far. Google said fixing a helpful content update site is not about just looking at how much better you made the site than it was previously. Google says over focusing on links is a waste of time. Google Ads is testing a new diagnostic view that caused some confusion. Google Business Profiles has a new photos uploader interface. ChatGPT browses the internet shows links more prominently now.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Still No Google Helpful Content Update Recoveries But Yes Core Update Recoveries
    While we have still not seen any sites recover from the September 2023 helpful content update, we have seen sites recover from previous core updates. We were hoping by now to see sites recover from that September 2023 helpful content update with this March 2024 core update (since it incorporated the helpful content system in part), but no, not yet.
  • Google: Over-Focusing On Links Is Likely A Waste Of Time
    Google's John Mueller told us again to stop focusing on links and focus more on other things you can do to improve your website. He said this on Reddit, writing, "over-focusing on links will often result in you wasting your time doing things that don't make your website better overall."
  • Google Ads Tests New Diagnostics Insights View UI Causing Ad Strength Pinning Concerns
    Google is testing a new user interface treatment for the Google Ads diagnostic insights view. This new UI highlighted an issue with low ad strength that drove a lot of concern within the PPC community. In short, Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said the ad strength and pinning details are not new, but the treatment for the diagnostics insights is a test.
  • New Google Business Profiles Image Uploader
    It looks like Google is rolling out a new Google Business Profiles image uploader as part of the new Google Business Profile management interface. The image uploader interface seems a lot more basic now showing an option to view photos or add photos.
  • Google: Fixing A Helpful Content Site Isn't About Where Measuring Against The Previous Version Of That Site
    I'll start by saying that was a hard title to write and I hope it makes sense. In short, Google's John Mueller said on X, when it comes to fixing your site that was hit by the helpful content update, "it's not relative to previously, it's basically a re-evaluation of the whole site in the new / current online world & users expectations."
  • OpenAI: Links On ChatGPT Browses The Internet More Prominent
    OpenAI has added "more prominent" links to the ChatGPT browses the internet feature. After every section, ChatGPT added a hyperlink to the source, if you are using the browses the internet part of the tool - normal ChatGPT does not do this.
  • Google Paris Office Olympics Signage
    Google's Paris, France office dressed up its office signage in the theme of the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. The Google letters stand on an award podium with various sports on display. You even see an Olympic torch in the background.

