OpenAI has added "more prominent" links to the ChatGPT browses the internet feature. After every section, ChatGPT added a hyperlink to the source, if you are using the browses the internet part of the tool - normal ChatGPT does not do this.

OpenAI wrote on X, "We're making links more prominent when ChatGPT browses the internet. This gives more context to its responses and makes it easier for users to discover content from publishers and creators. Browse is available in ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise."

Here is a screenshot:

Here is a video of it in action:

We're making links more prominent when ChatGPT browses the internet. This gives more context to its responses and makes it easier for users to discover content from publishers and creators. Browse is available in ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/1ChlZvVMUy — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 29, 2024

The whole citations issue we covered a lot here across ChatGPT, Bing Chat / Copilot and of course Bard /Gemini and SGE.

I am glad this is becoming more of a thing, even with OpenAI.

