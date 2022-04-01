Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2022

Apr 1, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Today is April Fools so be careful when reading any stories today, to be clear, I didn't not write any jokes today - so the news below is real even though John Mueller of Google gave advice on how to increase your DA. Google also confirmed that using the date filter in search does not show you historical rankings. Google search is testing an image pack preview directly in web search. Google Ads is testing expandable more links in the snippets. Google said its algorithms are never lazy and never take time off. Finally, I posted the weekly video recap - it is a good one with a ton of important information - so check it out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Product Reviews Volatility, Local Search Ranking Update, New Search Features, MUM & BERT Expands and Search Console News
    We are finally seeing ranking volatility in the search results related to the product reviews update after not seeing much early on. Google also released a local search ranking update that supposedly corrected the Vicinity update from December...
  • Google's John Mueller Gives Advice On Increasing Your DA - No Joke
    Google's John Mueller posted a response on Reddit with his advice on how to improve your site's DA, domain authority. He said he was "torn" with his response since DA is not a Google metric, is not used my Google and has no impact on your rankings. But he offered his advice, nevertheless.
  • Google Ads Listing With More Expandable Link
    Google Search has these "more" links in the Google search ad listings that expand to show more ad extensions. I am not 100% sure if it is new or not but I personally cannot replicate this, so maybe it is new?
  • Google Search Date Filter Does Not Show You Historic Rankings
    Google's John Mueller confirmed an unusual SEO myth that said that the date filter in the Google Search tools will show you how pages ranked in the search results during that date range. John confirmed this is not true, all it does is filter search results that were published around that date range.
  • Google Tests Image Search Pack That Loads Images On Right On Click
    Google seems to be testing a web search feature for the image pack that keeps you within web search when you click on a specific image. Punit shared a screenshot the other day (not on April Fools) of how Google placed the larger image preview on the right of the web search image pack results.
  • Google: Our Search Algorithms Aren't Lazy & Don't Take Time Off
    Google's John Mueller responded to a complaint that Google's search algorithms around crawling and indexing are being lazy. John said on Twitter "algorithms like those used for crawling & indexing don't take time off to play pool or to drink more coffee; they're always working."
  • Riding In A Google Bike Basket
    I have posted countless photos of Google bikes in the search photos section of this site, but here is one where a human is in the basket of a Google bike. It does not look comfortable but I guess it

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

