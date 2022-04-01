Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Today is April Fools so be careful when reading any stories today, to be clear, I didn't not write any jokes today - so the news below is real even though John Mueller of Google gave advice on how to increase your DA. Google also confirmed that using the date filter in search does not show you historical rankings. Google search is testing an image pack preview directly in web search. Google Ads is testing expandable more links in the snippets. Google said its algorithms are never lazy and never take time off. Finally, I posted the weekly video recap - it is a good one with a ton of important information - so check it out.

