Google: Our Search Algorithms Aren't Lazy & Don't Take Time Off

Google's John Mueller responded to a complaint that Google's search algorithms around crawling and indexing are being lazy. John said on Twitter "algorithms like those used for crawling & indexing don't take time off to play pool or to drink more coffee; they're always working."

This was in response to a comment John made, which he made numerous times, that if you are noticing indexing issues, it might not be a technical issue but rather an issue with your site's quality.

Here is the context:

Or it may just be Google's being lazy.



I've experienced indexing problems on a website where quality was built in right from the start. Every URL was designed with the search user in mind, no tech issues, etc.



Still, 50% of URLs are crawled not indexed from Jan up until now.

🤷‍♂️ — Martino Mosna (@martinomosna) March 22, 2022

John's response:

Algorithms like those used for crawling & indexing don't take time off to play pool or to drink more coffee; they're always working. If they're currently not working on your site, they're working on a site they feel is more important. Convince them that they're missing out. — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) March 22, 2022

Now, the person who said that was half joking, he knows how Google does not index everything.

But some might not know this, that Google's algorithms really do not take a break. And if you think Google's algorithms are being lazy on your site, maybe you need to take another look. "If they're currently not working on your site, they're working on a site they feel is more important. Convince them that they're missing out," John wrote.

Of course there are bugs and issues that come up from time to time but those are more rare and outliers.

Forum discussion at Twitter.