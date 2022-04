Google Search has these "more" links in the Google search ad listings that expand to show more ad extensions. I am not 100% sure if it is new or not but I personally cannot replicate this, so maybe it is new?

Here is a screenshot from Punit on Twitter:

Again, I am not sure if this is new, for some reason, I think I've seen this before, but I cannot find it in my coverage.

Have you seen this before?

