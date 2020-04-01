Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #59: Dawn Anderson On Google BERT & What It Really Means
Dawn Anderson runs an agency in the UK named Bertey, and it was named that before Google BERT came out. Her agency is actually named for her dog, which she named Bertey several years ago. So really...
- Google My Business Support During Uncertain Times
Google posted a microsite with tools and resources to help small businesses during these uncertain times. Google wrote "We know this is a difficult time for people everywhere, including small business owners. We want to help. We've gathered some useful resources to help your business navigate these challenging times."
- Google Initiative To Help Health Organizations Become More Visible In Search
Google has launched a new initiative to help official health organizations, such as national health ministries and US state level agencies, to become more visible in search. Google is doing this by sharing a new document on important best practices for health organization and also adding an invite only technical support group.
- Google Structured Data For COVID-19 Announcements
Google has added new help documentation around using structured data specific to COVID-19 announcements. Google said on Twitter "We've released new docs on how to add structured data for COVID-19 announcements to your web pages. This isn't yet visible in Search results. That will happen in the near future, but you can add data now to prepare."
- Google Ads New Policy Disallows Profiting Off Sensitive Events, Like COVID-19
Google posted a new Google Ads policy yesterday that does not allow ads for with "content that potentially capitalizes on or lacks reasonable sensitivity towards a natural disaster, conflict, death, public health emergency, or other tragic event."
- Google Doodle For Dame Jean Macnamara - Polio Vaccine
Instead of the April Fools jokes today, we have a serious Google Doodle for the 121st birthday of Dame Jean Macnamara, an Australian medical doctor and scientist, best known for her contributions to children's health and welfare - specifically her work contributed to the development of a successful polio vaccine in 1955.
- Social Distancing Workout At The GooglePlex
Here is a video posted on Instagram by Anna Derkach, a project manager at Google, who went to the office to workout outside at the campus. Yea, no one was there. She said "Never thought Google Headq
