Google Doodle For Dame Jean Macnamara - Polio Vaccine

Instead of the April Fools jokes today, we have a serious Google Doodle for the 121st birthday of Dame Jean Macnamara, an Australian medical doctor and scientist, best known for her contributions to children's health and welfare - specifically her work contributed to the development of a successful polio vaccine in 1955.

Jean Macnamara was born on April 1, 1899 in Beechworth, Australia and passed at the age of 69 on October 13, 1968 in Melbourne, Australia. During her time at the Children's Hospital there was a polio outbreak, she and Burnet demonstrated that there was more than one strain of the virus, a fact that would be important in the later development of the Salk vaccine. Between 1925 and 1931 she was consultant and medical officer responsible to the Poliomyelitis Committee of Victoria, and between 1930 and 1931 was honorary adviser on polio to official authorities in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania.

She was honored as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1935.

