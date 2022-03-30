Daily Search Forum Recap: March 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

This newsletter showcases a ton of search interface tests, a ton of them. Yes, mostly from Google but also from Bing. There is one thing about redirects and XML sitemap files - hope you enjoy and always be testing!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Keep Old Redirected URLs In Sitemaps Files Temporarily

Google's John Mueller said again on Twitter that you should only keep old URLs that have been redirected elsewhere in your XML sitemap file temporarily and not long term. John has said this a few times before - but now John is saying keep them there for one to three months, as opposed to less than six months.

Back in August 2021, Google began testing this expandable tab search result snippet. Then the test seemed to have expanded in November 2021. Last week, I had countless folks ask me about this again, but I am not yet able to see it myself - but clearly Google is re-testing this search feature.

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new search feature that embeds snippets of content from Wikipedia in this large Wikipedia box in the search results. It basically brings in portions of content from Wikipedia broken down by the Wikipedia's page content.

Microsoft Bing is testing (or maybe rolling out) new explore icons for images that show up in the web results. There are these round circle category icons that let you refine your search for the query, to show more images that match the refined query.

Google seems to be testing a specialized local pack that looks more like the local service ads. Maybe this is a bug because the ads are not labeled or maybe Google is testing free local service listings? The local pack design looks more like local service ads and gives you the option to refine the query and location.

Look at how hard it is, how much effort, the long journey, this Googler needs to take to get his coffee at the office. He swipes through several locked doors and walks through numerous hallways, ju

Feedback:

