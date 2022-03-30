Google Continues Expandable Tab Search Result Snippets Test

Mar 30, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Back in August 2021, Google began testing this expandable tab search result snippet. Then the test seemed to have expanded in November 2021. Last week, I had countless folks ask me about this again, but I am not yet able to see it myself - but clearly Google is re-testing this search feature.

Here are more examples from some (not all) of the people who shared this with me last week on Twitter but trust me, I had dozens of people email or share examples with me:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

