Google Continues Expandable Tab Search Result Snippets Test

Back in August 2021, Google began testing this expandable tab search result snippet. Then the test seemed to have expanded in November 2021. Last week, I had countless folks ask me about this again, but I am not yet able to see it myself - but clearly Google is re-testing this search feature.

Here is what a normal snippet looks like (click to enlarge):

Here is what the expandable tab version looks like - in dark mode (click to enlarge):

Here are more examples from some (not all) of the people who shared this with me last week on Twitter but trust me, I had dozens of people email or share examples with me:

@rustybrick Hey Barry. I thought that, if anyone knows that this search feature is new, it would be you.



Each of the steps are clickable, up to step three.



Is it or am I just now being part of a test? pic.twitter.com/Yg8SWjwUpF — Bill Neto (@BillVazNeto) March 25, 2022

@rustybrick I think this is not new, right? Google expanding SERP layout with subcategories from the headlines in the content. pic.twitter.com/0s5RESDS8o — Ahmed Alaa 🇪🇬🇵🇸🇦🇪 (@AhmedAladin24) March 25, 2022

@rustybrick First time I'm noticing these tabbed links on Wikipedia results. pic.twitter.com/j3uDkvp5a6 — Jeff Russell (@rock_hawk) March 25, 2022

First time I'm seeing this SERP feature. Apparently triggered by table of contents within the page. Anyone else seen this? @JohnMu @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/ae21vY82Qe — Lum Kamishi (@LumKamishi) March 28, 2022

This is fun @rustybrick

Tabs on a Brand SERP

(idea stolen from @bing I am guessing)



But if this becomes widespread, anchors on headings on homepages become a big, big deal in Brand SERP world :) pic.twitter.com/69kzi8WNzI — 𝄢 Jason Barnard 🇺🇦 (@jasonmbarnard) March 28, 2022

I started seeing today, only for Google US (Chrome incognito mode) pic.twitter.com/IEPjYuA5CV — Christian Oliveira (@christian_wilde) March 28, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.