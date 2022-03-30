Google Search Local Pack Refine Query & Location Search Box

Google seems to be testing a specialized local pack that looks more like the local service ads. Maybe this is a bug because the ads are not labeled or maybe Google is testing free local service listings? The local pack design looks more like local service ads and gives you the option to refine the query and location.

I received several notifications of this design yesterday, here is waht Robert Owen from Timberwise sent me:

Compare that to what I see without the refinement options:

The reason I think this is local service ads is because this was spotted by others and local SEOs said it looks like them.

I have seen multiple result types on Google. i.e

Organic Search:https://t.co/VakIr1R6VK

Local Finder:https://t.co/o2k2o4lxKI?

Map Search:https://t.co/D4Wt33a7Ln

Now I have seen a new preview (My First Time)https://t.co/reYBNtiaWZ?

SS

Still don't know how to trigger this. pic.twitter.com/zzRWWxwkkB — Syed M. Amir Hassan (@SyedMAmirHassa1) March 29, 2022

1/2 new interface of local google business profile? - search bar and location finder added. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/lVjiZVyFev — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 29, 2022

They do link to local service ads, so maybe this is a bug?

Very interesting. It looks to me like it may be related to Local Services Ads. https://t.co/XAxtshRIwL pic.twitter.com/k6NscJGXX1 — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) March 29, 2022

That is a URL for Gopogle local Service Ads. — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) March 29, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.