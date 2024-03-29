Google Search Recommendation For "Google Can Help You Stand Out"

Google Search has this "recommendation" for businesses to sign up for Google Business Profiles directly in the search results. It says "Google can help you stand out." It directs you to set up a free account on Google Business Profiles.

This was spotted by Olesia Korobka who posted it on X. Google seems to be thinking that her query was a business name and since Google could not match that query to a business name in Google Business Profiles, Google is asking Olesia to add it to Google Business Profiles. By the way, the query was not a business name...

Here is a screenshot:

Google Can Help You Stand Out Recommendation Search

As you see, it reads:

Potential customers are searching for lawn & garden products too. Add yours to Google and get them seen by more shoppers.

It then explains that this is a Google Search "recommendation." Google writes, "You may see these recommendations if Google identifies that you're likely to own or manage a business. If you don't own or manage a business, you can turn off these recommendations."

I don't think I've seen this before - have you?

Forum discussion at X.

 

