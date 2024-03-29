New Microsoft Copilot Referrer Data In Google Analytics

Mar 29, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Blue Analytics Chart

You can now see Microsoft Copilot, formerly Bing Chat, referrer data in your Google Analytics reports. Himanshu Sharma posted about this on X yesterday, he said, "Copilot has started sending referrer data to GA4."

Himanshu Sharma shared this chart showing https://copilot.microsoft.com showing up in GA4 as a referrer:

Microsoft Copilot Referrer Data

To see it, you can use the following regex to filter out all the AI traffic in your reports: .*\.ai.*|.*\.openai.*|.*copilot.*

Himanshu added that you can "modify it if you see new referrers from AI bots."

So now you can track a bit more from Copilot in your GA4 profiles.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps &amp; Shopping Features &amp; Google Ads Safety Report - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE In Wild, Stop Doing SEO For Google, Maps & Shopping Features & Google Ads Safety Report

Mar 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Posted Zero New Feature Announcements In March 2024

Mar 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Correction: Web Stories Still Show In Google Images & Google Fixes Search Console Reporting Bug

Mar 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles New Add Amenity To Your Website

Mar 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Web Analytics

New Microsoft Copilot Referrer Data In Google Analytics

Mar 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Recommendation For "Google Can Help You Stand Out"

Mar 29, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Recommendation For "Google Can Help You Stand Out"
Next Story: Google Business Profiles New Add Amenity To Your Website

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.