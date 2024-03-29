You can now see Microsoft Copilot, formerly Bing Chat, referrer data in your Google Analytics reports. Himanshu Sharma posted about this on X yesterday, he said, "Copilot has started sending referrer data to GA4."

Himanshu Sharma shared this chart showing https://copilot.microsoft.com showing up in GA4 as a referrer:

To see it, you can use the following regex to filter out all the AI traffic in your reports: .*\.ai.*|.*\.openai.*|.*copilot.*

Himanshu added that you can "modify it if you see new referrers from AI bots."

So now you can track a bit more from Copilot in your GA4 profiles.

