Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: We Don't Make Sites With Manual Actions Wait Longer For Reviews
Google's John Mueller said it is a myth that the web spam team would make a site that has sufficiently fixed a manual action wait a longer period of time. Google doesn't simply say that this site did something bad, so you have to wait. Once it is fixed, Google will reprocess that manual action.
- Google: There Is No Need To Include Every Link In Your Disavow File
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "Some tools find all sorts of irrelevant links -- there's absolutely no need to place every such link in your disavow file." He said, instead you should "focus your time on useful things instead."
- SEOs Claiming Organic Search Traffic Declines Due To COVID-19
Marie Haynes is posting a weekly poll on Twitter asking SEOs if they are seeing organic search traffic declines for their customers sites during the COVID-19 period. Most are reporting declines in the past week, abut 60%. While about 16% are saying they saw an increase in traffic and 14% saying they saw no change.
- Google Ads Advice Through COVID-19
Google posted some tips on how to navigate your Google Ads search ads campaigns through the COVID-19 outbreak. Google wrote "as communities respond to COVID-19, we know that this time presents unique challenges for businesses. Below are some considerations as you evaluate your ads and adapt to dynamic market conditions."
- Automate Google Search Console Detected Issues Via Email
Google's John Mueller said that right now there are no webhooks or APIs for tracking issues reported within Google Search Console. So what he recommends to do now is set up an email box that you can program a script to read those emails and feed them to your internal systems.
- Calming Google Bikes
Here is a photo that was recently uploaded to Instagram but is actually back from 2014. There is something calming about this photo of the Google bikes. So I figured I share it. This was from the Go
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Usually it's pretty immediate once we start processing a sitemap & seeing an overlap with the indexed URLs. However, there's no fixed time for when we start processing any particular sitemap file -- as with oth, John Mueller on Twitter
- Zoom’s traffic has increased by 10 million users since December #SEMrushChat https://t.co/Mg9mAmjada, Olga Andrienko on Twitter
- A business completely disappeared from Google Local Finder, Local Search Forum
- Very cool project: https://t.co/LLj4JoGvfD Speakers like @aleyda, @purnavirji, @rjonesx, & more delivering a live broadcast on SEO topics to help replace the many lost conferences & events. And the money donated during the s, Rand Fishkin on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The new contextual ad targeting works, study says
- COVID-Consumers: Pessimistic, but spending more online
- Live with Search Engine Land to talk Google My Business with local search pros
- Social platforms cut streaming quality as ‘social distancing’ wages on
- Pivoting and planning for a future after COVID-19
- Google turns on ‘mark a business temporarily closed’ for business owners on GMB
- Pro Tip: 3 important XML sitemap checks to improve your SEO
- Google Podcasts gets a redesign and iOS rollout
- How B2B companies can be proactive about managing paid media during COVID-19
- Video: Hamlet Batista on scaling and automating SEO with code
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 3.8 Google on Increasing Engagement Over 56% by Becoming a Google Analytics Power User, Marketing Scoop Podcast
- Getting Started with Paid Media Goal Tracking in Google Analytics, Metric Theory
- Google Data Studio Template: Diagnostic Tool for Monitoring Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact, Seer Interactive
Links & Promotion Building
- 5 Content Marketing Tips for Tough Financial Times, SuccessWorks
- New way to measure how Google understands content in a verticle, InLinks
Mobile & Voice
- Discover podcasts you’ll love with Google Podcasts, now on iOS, Google Blog
- Google Assistant's redesigned feed is rolling out on iOS, Engadget
- Learn from our mobility experts at Android OnAir, Google Blog
SEO
- Algo Updates, Volatility, & How to Roll with the Punches in SEO, Botify
- Google Bot User Agents, On Page Rocks
- RICE Model Forecasting for SEO, Local SEO Guide
PPC
- Coronavirus: Facebook, Google Could Lose $44B in Ad Revenue in 2020, Variety
- Top marketers secret for customer engagement, Microsoft Advertising
- W3C Business Group Will Petition Google To Postpone Killing Third-Party Cookies In Chrome Due To COVID-19, AdExchanger
Search Features