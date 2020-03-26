Daily Search Forum Recap: March 26, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google: We Don't Make Sites With Manual Actions Wait Longer For Reviews

Google's John Mueller said it is a myth that the web spam team would make a site that has sufficiently fixed a manual action wait a longer period of time. Google doesn't simply say that this site did something bad, so you have to wait. Once it is fixed, Google will reprocess that manual action.

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "Some tools find all sorts of irrelevant links -- there's absolutely no need to place every such link in your disavow file." He said, instead you should "focus your time on useful things instead."

Marie Haynes is posting a weekly poll on Twitter asking SEOs if they are seeing organic search traffic declines for their customers sites during the COVID-19 period. Most are reporting declines in the past week, abut 60%. While about 16% are saying they saw an increase in traffic and 14% saying they saw no change.

Google posted some tips on how to navigate your Google Ads search ads campaigns through the COVID-19 outbreak. Google wrote "as communities respond to COVID-19, we know that this time presents unique challenges for businesses. Below are some considerations as you evaluate your ads and adapt to dynamic market conditions."

Google's John Mueller said that right now there are no webhooks or APIs for tracking issues reported within Google Search Console. So what he recommends to do now is set up an email box that you can program a script to read those emails and feed them to your internal systems.

