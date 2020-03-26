Automate Google Search Console Detected Issues Via Email

Mar 26, 2020 • 7:07 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that right now there are no webhooks or APIs for tracking issues reported within Google Search Console. So what he recommends to do now is set up an email box that you can program a script to read those emails and feed them to your internal systems.

This is not as clean as using an API and yes, Google does change the text and content used in those emails over time, which can cause some issues for your scripts, but it is the only way to automate this process.

The Google Search Console API does not yet support this data but when it does, I am sure it will make this process a lot easier.

