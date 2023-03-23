Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft's CEO of Bing said Google Bard is pretty far behind Bing Chat. Google Bard won't often link to sources, Google tries to explain why. Google Search Console now shows if there is a indexifembedded on a video. Bing Webmaster Tools API may be missing a week of data. Microsoft Advertising now lets you target based on shopper browsing categories with keyword boosters.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Microsoft Bing's CEO: Google Bard Is Pretty Far Behind Bing Chat
Mikhail Parakhin, the current CEO of Bing at Microsoft and former CTO at Yandex said that Google Bard is "pretty far behind" compared to Bing Chat. "We learned to never underestimate Google," he added.
- Google Says Bard Won't Link To Sources Too Often
As you know, we've been playing with Google Bard, it just started to roll out a couple of days ago. Early on, we were disappointed thus far with how limited it seemed and more so, how it rarely linked to sources and content creators. Now, Google got back to us on why this is the case.
- Google Search Console Adds If embedURL Page Uses indexifembedded
Google Search Console's URL Inspection tool can now report if the embedURL page for a video uses the newish indexifembedded robots tag. This was spotted by Jon Henshaw and posted on LinkedIn.
- New In Microsoft Advertising: Target Shoppers By Browsing Categories With Keyword Boosters
The Microsoft Advertising team announced its PromoteIQ launched a new way to target your ads, by targeting shoppers based on the categories they browse with the ability to also use keywords as a booster for campaign bids.
- Bing Webmaster Tools API Missing A Week Of Data
The Bing Webmaster Tools API might have a week of data loss, a data gap, if you will. There was some sort of issue where the API was not returning data after March 3rd and then after Glenn Gabe reported it to Microsoft's Fabrice Canel, Microsoft fixed the issue but there is two weeks or so of data loss between March 3rd and March 17th
- Aerial View Of The Google Kirkland Office
Here is an aerial view of part of the Google Kirkland, Seattle office. You can see that they have a tennis court and the net said Kirkland in it. I am not sure how busy this office is nowadays but it
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't think anyone's manually twisting knobs for queries like that, sorry :). Something like "bmw" just seems super-generic, I can imagine that any guessed intent will vary over time (I wouldn't know what to pick personally)., John Mueller on Mastodon
- I had loads of fun playing and writing about data blending on Looker Studio. I think it's a great way to quickly join information you have about your site (technical & business) to Search Console data. More context = bett, Daniel Waisberg on Twitter
- I don't recommend spaces in URLs for practical reasons (it's hard to copy & paste the URL somewhere that would make the link automatically), but technically that's perfectly fine, and using is also fine., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Reading Twitter, it sounds like Google employees are always the last to learn about how Google actually works. :-), John Mueller on Twitter
- Screaming Frog SEO Spider/14.1, WebmasterWorld
- There is no theoretical size limit, but many systems only look at the first 1000-2000 characters in URLs for practical reasons., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How The Verge gamed Google with its ‘best printer 2023’ article
- Google Analytics has increased the number of allowed properties
- Instagram launched Reminder ads and initiates testing for Search Result Ads
- Google Bard is here and disappointing vs. Bing Chat and ChatGPT
- Google explains why Bard rarely lists citations and links to content creators
- 6 steps to a winning enterprise SEO strategy
- How to keep up with macro trends that impact PPC performance
- New Microsoft Ad solution targets shoppers based on categories, uses keywords as “boosters”
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Applying a Measurement Framework to Unlock the Power of GA4, Measure Minds Group
- GA4 Browser Size & Screen Resolution Report, Data Driven U
- Get Ready for GA4, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- What Are UTM Codes: UTMs in Google Analytics & GA4, Semrush
Industry & Business
- Exclusive: Google to win EU antitrust okay for maths app deal, sources say, Reuters
- Google Engineering Leader Urs Holzle Shares Plan on Efficiency, Business Insider
- SEO Podcast #35: Interview With Mark A Preston, SEOSLY
- Google AI Teams Are Experiencing a Brain Drain As Researchers Leave, Business Insider
- The most influential people in SEO... as Bobbleheads!, SEO Greetings
Links & Content Marketing
- 20 Best Content Marketing Tools, Search Engine Journal
- How To Make Your Next Thought Leadership Program a Success, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Immersive View rollout is gathering speed, Android Police
- Google's "People Also Ask" Suggests Buying Reviews, StepForth
Mobile & Voice
- How Apple's AI project could bring a long-overdue Siri breakthrough, Macworld
- Samsung's Voice Assistant Answered My Calls. It Was Weird, CNET
SEO
- Blending Search Console and internal data inside Looker Studio, Google Search Central Blog
- Keyword Golden Ratio: How to Rank Fast on Google with KGR, Erik Emanuelli
- Semantic SEO: Your Step By Step Guide, Rank Ranger
- SEO Checklist in Excel, Hobo
- Newspocalypse or new opportunity? SEO tips for news publishers, Press Gazette
PPC
- Dynamic Search Ads: The Only Guide You’ll Need, Hallam
- Google Ads Conversion Windows are automatically increasing to 90 days on 1st April, Measure Minds Group
- Search ads for retail media: A non-targeting solution to keywords, Microsoft Advertising
- The ROI of Digital Accessibility, Moz
- Global Culture & Community Award: Trader Interactive, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- ChatGPT Versus Google Bard: Which is Better?, Bill Hartzer
Other Search
- Google and Microsoft’s chatbots are already citing one another in a misinformation shitshow, The Verge
- How Parents Can Talk About AI and ChatGPT With Their Kids, New York Times
- The Age of AI has begun, Bill Gates
- ChatGPT-owner OpenAI fixes 'significant issue' exposing user chat titles, Reuters
- ChatGPT: Google’s Breakthroughs Are Much Bigger Than AI, Bloomberg
- I just went hands on with Google Bard — here are my impressions of Google’s new chatbot, Tom's Guide
Feedback:
