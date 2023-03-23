Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2023

Mar 23, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft's CEO of Bing said Google Bard is pretty far behind Bing Chat. Google Bard won't often link to sources, Google tries to explain why. Google Search Console now shows if there is a indexifembedded on a video. Bing Webmaster Tools API may be missing a week of data. Microsoft Advertising now lets you target based on shopper browsing categories with keyword boosters.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Microsoft Bing's CEO: Google Bard Is Pretty Far Behind Bing Chat
    Mikhail Parakhin, the current CEO of Bing at Microsoft and former CTO at Yandex said that Google Bard is "pretty far behind" compared to Bing Chat. "We learned to never underestimate Google," he added.
  • Google Says Bard Won't Link To Sources Too Often
    As you know, we've been playing with Google Bard, it just started to roll out a couple of days ago. Early on, we were disappointed thus far with how limited it seemed and more so, how it rarely linked to sources and content creators. Now, Google got back to us on why this is the case.
  • Google Search Console Adds If embedURL Page Uses indexifembedded
    Google Search Console's URL Inspection tool can now report if the embedURL page for a video uses the newish indexifembedded robots tag. This was spotted by Jon Henshaw and posted on LinkedIn.
  • New In Microsoft Advertising: Target Shoppers By Browsing Categories With Keyword Boosters
    The Microsoft Advertising team announced its PromoteIQ launched a new way to target your ads, by targeting shoppers based on the categories they browse with the ability to also use keywords as a booster for campaign bids.
  • Bing Webmaster Tools API Missing A Week Of Data
    The Bing Webmaster Tools API might have a week of data loss, a data gap, if you will. There was some sort of issue where the API was not returning data after March 3rd and then after Glenn Gabe reported it to Microsoft's Fabrice Canel, Microsoft fixed the issue but there is two weeks or so of data loss between March 3rd and March 17th
  • Aerial View Of The Google Kirkland Office
    Here is an aerial view of part of the Google Kirkland, Seattle office. You can see that they have a tennis court and the net said Kirkland in it. I am not sure how busy this office is nowadays but it

