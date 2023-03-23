Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft's CEO of Bing said Google Bard is pretty far behind Bing Chat. Google Bard won't often link to sources, Google tries to explain why. Google Search Console now shows if there is a indexifembedded on a video. Bing Webmaster Tools API may be missing a week of data. Microsoft Advertising now lets you target based on shopper browsing categories with keyword boosters.

