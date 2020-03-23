Daily Search Forum Recap: March 23, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Vlog #56: Max Prin on Technical SEO & PWAs
Max Prin is the head of technical SEO at Merkle and I pulled him aside at TechSEO Boost to have him talk to me about SEO. He moved from France to Boston in 2011 and his first job was to create content for SEO purposes...
- Google Allowing Restaurants Add Delivery Available Or Takeout Available To Business Name
Google is making a rule exception to what you can use in your business name for some restaurants. You can write in your business name that your restaurant has "delivery available" or "takeout available." This is just for the time being, and is normally not allowed for business names in Google My Business.
- Google Says It's A Myth That It Prioritizes AMP Pages In Google Search
Google's Martin Splitt said it is a myth that Google prioritizes AMP pages in Google search. We know AMP is not a ranking factor for Google, but is it really a myth that some AMP content cannot see better placement in Google?
- Google Search Console Sends Out Notices Of Event Markup Issues
Friday, Google began sending out notices via Google Search Console of event markup issues. This comes after Google released new supported markup for events for labeling them as virtual, postponed or cancelled.
- New Bing Microsite For Bing's URL & Content Submission API
Bing posted a new microsite or portal just for the two newish APIs that allow you to submit URLs for indexing to Bing and also to submit your content for indexing to Bing. The new portal is at bing.com/webmasters/url-submission-api.
- Google Suspends Local Reviews & Q&A During Coronavirus Outbreak
Google has suspended accepting and posting reviews and Q&A on local businesses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Google posted in its help document "New reviews, review replies, and new Q&A will be unavailable during this time."
- A Google Seattle Lobby
Here is a photo from one of the areas at the Google Seattle office. Check out those red relaxing looking chairs overlooking some views and that blocky Google logo.
- A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly wil, Google Developers on Twitter
- A new experience to provide COVID-19 / coronavirus information is rolling out on Google Search, along with a new dedicated site with easy access to information at https://t.co/f7ErniQAm5 Learn more here: https://t.co, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- Sure they can rank. We'd just index either desktop or mobile version and show that in both kinds of search results, but they can appear in there normally. Lots of sites are somewhat different on mobile vs, John Mueller on Twitter
- Facebook is to Start rolling Out its New Design Test to a Wider Audience, WebmasterWorld
- Hey don't be an ageist! 5yo videos are people too!, Gary Illyes on Twitter
