Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2024

Mar 20, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search is testing more product image user experiences in the search result snippets. Google Images disallows searching for some memes. Uber said it is unable to remove the UberEats button from some Google Business Profiles. Google SFGE feedback on affiliate and news results. Google dropped the phone number from the hotel panel and pack.

