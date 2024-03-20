Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search is testing more product image user experiences in the search result snippets. Google Images disallows searching for some memes. Uber said it is unable to remove the UberEats button from some Google Business Profiles. Google SFGE feedback on affiliate and news results. Google dropped the phone number from the hotel panel and pack.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Removes Phone Numbers From Hotel Search Listings
Google has removed the phone number for the hotel panel and hotel panels in the search results. To be clear, the normal local listings, like pizza shops and so forth, do have the phone numbers but not the hotel listings for some reason.
-
Google SGE Feedback On Affiliate Results & Google News Does This Interest You Pop-Up
Google is testing more polls and feedback forms within its search results. We spotted a "How helpful was the result above?" and "Does this interest you?" feedback feature in the Google SGE and Google News results.
-
Uber Unable To Remove UberEats Buttons From Google Business Profiles
According to Google's policies, order delivery "providers are required to remove third-party links from a profile within 5 business days of a request from a business." But Uber Eats is telling some businesses that they are unable to remove the Uber Eats button from their Google Business Profiles listings at this time.
-
Google Images Notice: Memes About Groups Of People Might Be Disturbing or Hurtful
For the past several months Google Image search has been showing a notice for some meme related queries. The notice reads, "Memes about groups of people might be disturbing or hurtful." It comes up for many queries and again is not new, it has been around for several months.
-
Google Search Tests More Product Image Snippet Variations
We've covered product images within the search result snippets many times but here are even more variations where Google is showing up to several images across the snippet in the search results, but sometimes as few as three.
-
Pasukan Orange At Google Indonesia
Here is an old image that caught my eye recently from the Google Indonesia office back from Halloween of 2018. The description on Instagram says "Pasukan orange" at "Googleween." I think this is a mother and daughter photo.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Optimizing your Performance Max campaigns with Google Ads, GA4 data
- The two parts of E-E-A-T Google hasn’t told you about
