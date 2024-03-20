Uber Unable To Remove UberEats Buttons From Google Business Profiles

According to Google's policies, order delivery "providers are required to remove third-party links from a profile within 5 business days of a request from a business." But Uber Eats is telling some businesses that they are unable to remove the Uber Eats button from their Google Business Profiles listings at this time.

Google writes:

Providers are required to remove third-party links from a profile within 5 business days of a request from a business.

If a provider doesn’t process your request, report a violation.

Claudia Tomina posted a screenshot on X from UberEats saying "At this time, we're unable to remove the listing from Google Business." "We are working to address this process and will be able to assist in the future," the email added.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

I am not sure if this is a widespread issue with UberEats but I see many profiles with and without UberEats ordering in Google Business Profiles. Here is a screenshot of one:

Uber Eats Google Search Order Online

Forum discussion at X.

 

Uber Unable To Remove UberEats Buttons From Google Business Profiles

