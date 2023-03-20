Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google listed out when you are forbidden to use their generative AI technology. Microsoft Bing said Bing Chat has no site blacklist. Google Search is testing highlighting snippets in the Explore section. Google's 15MB Googlebot fetch limit is for each individual sub-resource. Google Business Profiles is showing the wrong price for service listings. And I got another vlog with Sam Michelson for you all.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Where Google Doesn't Let You Use Its Generative AI Features
On March 14th, Google published its Generative AI prohibited use policy that states where you are not allowed to use its AI features to create content and information. This is not specific to search but as many of you can imagine, this might one day, bridge over to Google's webmaster guidelines (or search essentials).
- Google Business Profile Services Displays Incorrect Pricing (Sometimes Free)
Google Business Profiles lets you see what business listings offer service-wise, they've been doing this for a while now, and now they seem to impact your local rankings. But what is new and scary is that Google is making up pricing for your services that are almost always incorrect and sometimes dangerous for that businesses.
- Google Search Explore Highlighting Snippet Text In Blues & Browns
Google is now testing highlighting snippet text in the Google Explore feature in light blue, darker blue, and a brownish color. After months of testing, Google launched the featured snippet text highlight feature earlier this month. Now, it seems Google is trying it out in the Google Explore feature.
- Microsoft: No Site Blacklist For Bing Chat Sidebar
The topic of blacklists and whitelists for Bing and Google are not new. But now we have chat bots and AI features and Mikhail Parakhin was asked if there is a blacklist for some sites with the Bing Chat sidebar feature in the Edge browser. Mikhail Parakhin said no, "not really" he said.
- Google Clarifies Its 15MB Googlebot Limit Is For Each Individual Subresources
Google has updated the Googlebot help document on crawling to clarify that the 15MB fetch size limit applies to each fetch of the individual subresources referenced in the HTML as well, such as JavaScript and CSS files.
- Vlog #215: Sam Michelson On Google Algorithm Updates With Reputation Management
In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management...
- International Women's Day At Google With Google Board
A couple weeks ago was International Women's Day at Google had an event at the Google Dublin office for the day. Part of that is they made up a board or two for the day that says Women @ Google.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A lot of news in this week's Bing preview update! Based on your feedback, now you can share Bing chat responses with others on social media, email, or with a link. (1/4), Jordi Ribas on Twitter
- How are we feeling so far about the March Core update?, Dr. Marie Haynes on Twitter
- I don't think any "bot" can experience something exactly like a user; they have no emotions and they're filled with bits & bytes & words. So my recommendation would be to focus on users instead, John Mueller on Twitter
- I hate to tell you, but I'm pretty sure AWS runs on some variation of Linux too. 3-5 seconds to load a page isn't super terrible, but I'm sure your users will notice if you can get tha, John Mueller on Twitter
- We are a Google Premier Partner – and no one is available to help us get our client's accounts reinstated. It's seriously crazy. Meta-levels of craziness. Advertiser has been advertising on Google since 2015., Menachem Ani on Twitter
- Google Mobile SERP is testing results in regional language. Result in regional language. Have you seen this., Anuj thaker on Twitter
- The citations disappearing is a bug, fixing. We do want conversation context to be there, it’s just harder to do, will be done later., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- The title and description are how you promote your site in search. It you don't want to put effort into that, that's up to you. You also don't need to provide any at all, if you prefer., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Meta rolls out paid verification
- Your SEO guide to the ChatGPT API
- New Google Analytics item-scoped custom dimensions
- Why SEOs should focus on creating trust
- Insourcing vs. outsourcing: The pros and cons for content creation
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Accuracy in digital analytics: What marketers need to know, MarTech
- The Future Of Web Analytics: Insights From Google Analytics 4, Programming Insider
Industry & Business
- Google nixes paying out rest of medical leave for laid-off employees, CNBC
- Google’s Bard could ‘blow a hole’ in margins, analyst warns, MarketWatch
- Shareholders sue Google for hiding its ad practices, The Register
- Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee, CBC News
- Google's project-killing spree has found a fashionable new victim, Android Police
- Google employees have five major demands amid layoffs; This is their open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, The Economic Times
Links & Content Marketing
- Branded Educational Content: New Twist in Programs From Twitter, Sephora, Content Marketing Institute
- Link Building for Software Development: What to Pay Attention to, Digital Olympus
Local & Maps
- Google Maps is testing a clever ‘Recents’ sidebar on the web, 9to5Google
- How to Create Unique and Helpful Service Area Pages for Local Businesses, Sterling Sky Inc
- How to download Google Maps to use offline, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Samsung's latest Bixby update makes Google Assistant look old, Android Police
SEO
- Google's Site Search Operator Is Not Using Live Database, Bill Hartzer
- How to Analyze Competitors and Improve Your Rankings, Advanced Web Ranking
- You're Measuring Your Branded SERP Wrong – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Crawl budget 101 for news publishers (with Barry Adams), WTFSEO
PPC
- Deprecation of Display & Video 360 API v1, Google Ads Developer Blog
- The 9 Best Keyword Research Tools, Ahrefs
Search Features
- Bing Preview Release Notes: Bing in the Edge Sidebar, Bing Search Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.