Daily Search Forum Recap: March 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google listed out when you are forbidden to use their generative AI technology. Microsoft Bing said Bing Chat has no site blacklist. Google Search is testing highlighting snippets in the Explore section. Google's 15MB Googlebot fetch limit is for each individual sub-resource. Google Business Profiles is showing the wrong price for service listings. And I got another vlog with Sam Michelson for you all.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Where Google Doesn't Let You Use Its Generative AI Features
    On March 14th, Google published its Generative AI prohibited use policy that states where you are not allowed to use its AI features to create content and information. This is not specific to search but as many of you can imagine, this might one day, bridge over to Google's webmaster guidelines (or search essentials).
  • Google Business Profile Services Displays Incorrect Pricing (Sometimes Free)
    Google Business Profiles lets you see what business listings offer service-wise, they've been doing this for a while now, and now they seem to impact your local rankings. But what is new and scary is that Google is making up pricing for your services that are almost always incorrect and sometimes dangerous for that businesses.
  • Google Search Explore Highlighting Snippet Text In Blues & Browns
    Google is now testing highlighting snippet text in the Google Explore feature in light blue, darker blue, and a brownish color. After months of testing, Google launched the featured snippet text highlight feature earlier this month. Now, it seems Google is trying it out in the Google Explore feature.
  • Microsoft: No Site Blacklist For Bing Chat Sidebar
    The topic of blacklists and whitelists for Bing and Google are not new. But now we have chat bots and AI features and Mikhail Parakhin was asked if there is a blacklist for some sites with the Bing Chat sidebar feature in the Edge browser. Mikhail Parakhin said no, "not really" he said.
  • Google Clarifies Its 15MB Googlebot Limit Is For Each Individual Subresources
    Google has updated the Googlebot help document on crawling to clarify that the 15MB fetch size limit applies to each fetch of the individual subresources referenced in the HTML as well, such as JavaScript and CSS files.
  • Vlog #215: Sam Michelson On Google Algorithm Updates With Reputation Management
    In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management...
  • International Women's Day At Google With Google Board
    A couple weeks ago was International Women's Day at Google had an event at the Google Dublin office for the day. Part of that is they made up a board or two for the day that says Women @ Google.

