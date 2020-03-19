Daily Search Forum Recap: March 19, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Says More Granular Levels Of Speed May Become A Ranking Factor

Google's John Mueller said in a webmaster hangout earlier this week that maybe in the future Google will look at speed metrics in a more granular way when it comes to ranking. Right now, only super slow sites are really impacted by the speed update but this might change at some point.

Andy Simpson shared a screen shot (that I cannot replicate) of Google Local showing a summary of how many people mentioned a phrase in the comments. In the example below it says "4 people mention atmosphere" and "3 people mention kids."

Google has virtually stopped showing featured snippets in the top right position of the search results page. There are some exceptions but for the most part, in virtually all cases, Google is no longer showing the top right featured snippets.

Tomorrow, March 20th, Friday, Google will be posted a hand washing video Doodle recognizing Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, widely attributed as the first person to discover the medical benefits of hand washing. The Doodle shows a video of how to properly wash your hands.

Today is the first day of Spring in the northern hemisphere but no, doesn't really feel that way - I am sure you all feel similar. It is also the first day of fall in the southern hemisphere. Google has hot air balloon Doodles for both.

This is from a few weeks ago but here is a video I found on Instagram of dogs leaving the Google London office. The three of them look pretty happy to leave. Above is a photo but there is a video be

