Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says you need to be patient while the March 2024 core update continues to roll out. Google will replace the "perspectives" filter with a "forums" filter soon. Google Business Profiles allows for an additional review after a denial. EU searchers want the Google Maps features back in Search. Google is showing fewer sitelinks.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout
Google is urging site owners and SEOs to have patience as the Google March 2024 core update continues to roll out over the coming weeks. Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on X to wait for the update to complete before deciding on what changes you may want to make.
-
Google Showing Fewer Sitelinks Within Search
Both Semrush and SimilarWeb's RankRanger tool are reporting that Google is showing fewer sitelinks within the Google Search results. In fact, it seemed to have dropped over 10 percentage points. The drop started on Thursday, March 14th.
-
Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter
A month ago we saw Google test a new search filter for "Forums." This would filter the search results just to show results from forums, like Reddit, Quora and maybe some of the forums I cover here. Well, now Google has officially made the switch where Forums replaced Perspectives in the search bar filters (it may still be rolling out).
-
Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied
Google has updated its help document on how to fix suspended or disabled Google Business Profiles to explain that you can now "request an additional review to a denied request." Google actually added a lot more detail to this help document.
-
EU Searchers Complaining About Google Maps Features Changes Related To DMA
We've been covering many of the Google Maps changes, many related to what searchers see in Europe related to the required DMA changes Google has to make. But searchers are complaining about several of these changes in the Google forums.
-
Google Cloud Swag: Alarm Clock Wireless Charger
At first, I thought this Google Cloud swag was some sort of handheld gaming system but no, it is an alarm clock that is also a wireless charger for your phone. Google supposedly sent these to some partners recently.
