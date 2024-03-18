Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says you need to be patient while the March 2024 core update continues to roll out. Google will replace the "perspectives" filter with a "forums" filter soon. Google Business Profiles allows for an additional review after a denial. EU searchers want the Google Maps features back in Search. Google is showing fewer sitelinks.

