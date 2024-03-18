Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2024

Mar 18, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says you need to be patient while the March 2024 core update continues to roll out. Google will replace the "perspectives" filter with a "forums" filter soon. Google Business Profiles allows for an additional review after a denial. EU searchers want the Google Maps features back in Search. Google is showing fewer sitelinks.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout
    Google is urging site owners and SEOs to have patience as the Google March 2024 core update continues to roll out over the coming weeks. Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said on X to wait for the update to complete before deciding on what changes you may want to make.
  • Google Showing Fewer Sitelinks Within Search
    Both Semrush and SimilarWeb's RankRanger tool are reporting that Google is showing fewer sitelinks within the Google Search results. In fact, it seemed to have dropped over 10 percentage points. The drop started on Thursday, March 14th.
  • Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter
    A month ago we saw Google test a new search filter for "Forums." This would filter the search results just to show results from forums, like Reddit, Quora and maybe some of the forums I cover here. Well, now Google has officially made the switch where Forums replaced Perspectives in the search bar filters (it may still be rolling out).
  • Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied
    Google has updated its help document on how to fix suspended or disabled Google Business Profiles to explain that you can now "request an additional review to a denied request." Google actually added a lot more detail to this help document.
  • EU Searchers Complaining About Google Maps Features Changes Related To DMA
    We've been covering many of the Google Maps changes, many related to what searchers see in Europe related to the required DMA changes Google has to make. But searchers are complaining about several of these changes in the Google forums.
  • Google Cloud Swag: Alarm Clock Wireless Charger
    At first, I thought this Google Cloud swag was some sort of handheld gaming system but no, it is an alarm clock that is also a wireless charger for your phone. Google supposedly sent these to some partners recently.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Rumbling, Manual Actions FAQs, Core Web Vitals Updates, AI, Bing, Ads &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2024

Mar 18, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Now Offers Additional Review After Appeal Is Denied

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

EU Searchers Complaining About Google Maps Features Changes Related To DMA

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Showing Fewer Sitelinks Within Search

Mar 18, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Urges Patience As The March 2024 Core Update Continues To Rollout

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.