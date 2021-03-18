Daily Search Forum Recap: March 18, 2021

Mar 18, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads New Summary Views User Interface
    Google Ads announced a new summary view interface with the goal of making "it easier for you to manage your campaigns." The new views include performance at a glance, performance custom recommendations, quick create and edit campaigns and a quick way to manage your keywords.
  • Google Video SEO Tips In New Video & Updated Help Docs
    Google has published some new and updated resources around video SEO. First, there is a new video, lighting talk, on the topic of video SEO best practices by Danielle Marshak, Product Manager at Google. Second, there is an updated help doc section on video SEO best practices.
  • Google Search Bar & Tools Cut Off Or Too Long Bugs?
    Eric Heiken shared a photo of what looks like a Google Search bug with the search bar and the search tools. It shows the search tools right aligned to the search bar, which is not normal. I then did some testing and noticed on some browsers, the search bar was being cut off.
  • Google To Update Robots.txt & Robots Tags Help Docs - Asks For Feedback
    So while Google made some additions to the meta robots directives section of the robots help documents, Google's Gary Illyes and Lizzi Harvey said more is to come. They said if you have feedback and want anything added or explained in the docs, to let them know by submitting feedback now.
  • Google Added To The Help Documentation For Meta Robots Directive
    Google has made some updates to the meta robots directive help documentation, specifically by adding more examples for the max-snippet and specifying for each tag what Google's default behavior is when the tags are omitted. I highly recommend you re-review these docs starting from the valid indexing & serving directives until the end of that section.
  • Roller Skating At Google With Stan The Dinosaur
    Here is a photo I recently found on Instagram of a roller skater near Stan the dinosaur, who is wearing a mask. Fun to see this photo, makes me smile. I think Stan is also smiling but hard to tell u

