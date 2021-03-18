Google To Update Robots.txt & Robots Tags Help Docs - Asks For Feedback

So while Google made some additions to the meta robots directives section of the robots help documents, Google's Gary Illyes and Lizzi Harvey said more is to come. They said if you have feedback and want anything added or explained in the docs, to let them know by submitting feedback now.

Gary Illyes wrote on Twitter "we're thinking with @LizziHarvey about redoing/restructuring the robotstxt and robotstags docs on http://developers.google.com/search. if you have grievances about these docs, now would be a good time to submit feedback. please and thank you."

Here are links to the specific pages Google is looking to update:

So now is the time to click on the "send feedback" link on those pages to communicate what you want explained, added, or whatever.

Forum discussion at Twitter.